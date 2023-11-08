iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Holdings Boosted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,195 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 16.25% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $255,000.

BATS HYDB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,945 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

