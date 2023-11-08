iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $283.81. Approximately 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.46.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.81.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.