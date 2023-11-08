iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $359.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.