iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA remained flat at $68.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,092,703. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

