iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

