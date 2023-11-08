iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.72

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 2520425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

