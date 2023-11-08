iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 122.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

