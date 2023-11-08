iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after buying an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,046,070. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.