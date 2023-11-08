iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after buying an additional 128,611,157 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $591,452,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,125,202.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,666,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,049 shares in the last quarter.

EZU traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 2,390,214 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

