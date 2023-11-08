iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.53

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.53 and last traded at $144.52, with a volume of 270494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.