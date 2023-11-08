iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 274,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 37,178 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 89,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,112 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

