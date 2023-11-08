iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.51

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.51 and last traded at $135.49, with a volume of 1152686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.99.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

