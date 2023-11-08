iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,178 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.79. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

