iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VLUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.81. 264,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

