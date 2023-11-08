iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.38

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 197804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

