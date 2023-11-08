iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $277.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.