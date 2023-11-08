iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

