iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. 6,910,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,817,611. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

