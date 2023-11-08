iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.55% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $62,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.68. 178,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,013. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

