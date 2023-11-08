iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

