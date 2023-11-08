iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,601 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 1.54% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $201,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,742. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

