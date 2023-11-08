iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,872,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerce Bank owned 2.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $315,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $102.64. 30,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

