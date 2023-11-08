iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lowered by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

