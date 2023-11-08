iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

