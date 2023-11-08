iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,687. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

