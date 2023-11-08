iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

