iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

