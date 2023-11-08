iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $112.82

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.82 and last traded at $113.13, with a volume of 656641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

