iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.11

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.11 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 2956953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.24.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

