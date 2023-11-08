iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,117 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

