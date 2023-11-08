Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY24 guidance to $4.98-5.04 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

