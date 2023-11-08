Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-5.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.211-2.232 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

