Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading Down 1.6%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.91. 34,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 21,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.