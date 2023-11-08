Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on November 30th

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.3 %

JHG stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,782,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

