Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.