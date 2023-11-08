Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

JSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

