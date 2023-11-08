JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Declares Dividend of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDSPY opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 208 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
