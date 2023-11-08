JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 17.5 %

NYSE JELD opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

