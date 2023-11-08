John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.