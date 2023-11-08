John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

