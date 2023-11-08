John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.