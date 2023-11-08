JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.20 and last traded at $77.62. 57,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 406,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

