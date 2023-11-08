JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 104,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

JSCP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.