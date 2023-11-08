JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 524,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

