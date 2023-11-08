JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Trimmed by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,732,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1445 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

