JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 693 ($8.55). 66,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 237,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716.50 ($8.84).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.86) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
JTC Stock Down 0.2 %
JTC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.27), for a total value of £375,500 ($463,523.02). Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
About JTC
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.