JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 693 ($8.55). 66,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 237,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716.50 ($8.84).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.86) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 716.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,002.94 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,882.35%.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.27), for a total value of £375,500 ($463,523.02). Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

