KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

KBH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,354. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KB Home by 1,871.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 584,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

