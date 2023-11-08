Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.72

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 108198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

