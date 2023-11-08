Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

