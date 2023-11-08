Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE IBM opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

