Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $4,004,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. 72,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

